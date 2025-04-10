Older than Egypt?: This submerged structure in Japan could expose a forgotten civilization

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Lying just 82 feet below sea level, the Yonaguni monument’s massive stone steps and pyramid shape have baffled divers since 1986.
Radiometric dating suggests the stone is over 10,000 years old—older than the Egyptian pyramids or Stonehenge—hinting at a civilization lost to time.
Dr. Masaaki Kimura believes Yonaguni was built when sea levels were 400 feet lower, before the end of the last Ice Age—making its builders truly ancient.
Geologist Dr. Robert Schoch argues it’s natural sandstone erosion. But can mere geology carve near-perfect steps and corners underwater?
Dubbed “Japan’s Atlantis,” the monument fuels theories about long-lost civilizations wiped out by rising seas—a tale eerily similar to Plato’s.
With sharp-angled terraces and platforms, Yonaguni looks sculpted—not random. Even skeptics admit its regularity is “striking.”
If man-made, Yonaguni would predate Göbekli Tepe, Turkey’s 12,000-year-old temple site, possibly redefining the timeline of advanced human culture.
Yonaguni may not be alone. It joins a growing list of ancient anomalies challenging mainstream history from Asia to South America.
If proven artificial, Yonaguni could reshape our understanding of civilization’s origins—suggesting humans mastered architecture far earlier than believed.