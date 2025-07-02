One app to rule train in India: How RailOne rewires Indian rail travel

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Ever sprinted across a station only to miss your coach? RailOne pinpoints your exact coach position before arrival—turning chaos into calm, one train at a time.
Representative pic
Forget greasy platform snacks. With RailOne, real meals arrive hot at your seat, mid-journey—thanks to onboard ordering and vendor partnerships that deliver at 100+ stations.
Representative pic
Ditch the dozen railway apps cluttering your phone. RailOne folds ticketing, tracking, food, and refunds into one clean interface—decluttering both screen and brain.
Train cancelled? Missed your ride? RailOne’s integrated refund tool lets you track your money, not your temper—without begging at a station counter.
Representative pic
English-only apps? Not here. RailOne speaks your tongue—Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, and more—ensuring access for everyone, from tech-savvy teens to non-English elders.
Representative pic
No account? No problem. RailOne lets you check trains, PNRs, and more as a guest—just a mobile number and OTP. Zero friction, full access.
Representative pic
RailOne’s R-Wallet offers biometric-secure payments inside a government-backed shell. Say goodbye to card fumbling and hello to one-touch rail commerce.
Representative pic
Tired of yelling into the void? RailOne hooks straight into Rail Madad—so your complaint isn’t just filed, it’s tracked, escalated, and resolved.
Representative pic
Train’s arrived—but your journey hasn’t ended. RailOne lets you pre-book porters and last-mile taxis, weaving door-to-door comfort into the rail experience.
Representative pic