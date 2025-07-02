One app to rule train in India: How RailOne rewires Indian rail travel

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Platform Panic

Ever sprinted across a station only to miss your coach? RailOne pinpoints your exact coach position before arrival—turning chaos into calm, one train at a time.

Representative pic

Hunger Hijack

Forget greasy platform snacks. With RailOne, real meals arrive hot at your seat, mid-journey—thanks to onboard ordering and vendor partnerships that deliver at 100+ stations.

Representative pic

App Overload

Ditch the dozen railway apps cluttering your phone. RailOne folds ticketing, tracking, food, and refunds into one clean interface—decluttering both screen and brain.

Refund Rage

Train cancelled? Missed your ride? RailOne’s integrated refund tool lets you track your money, not your temper—without begging at a station counter.

Representative pic

Language Lock

English-only apps? Not here. RailOne speaks your tongue—Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, and more—ensuring access for everyone, from tech-savvy teens to non-English elders.

Representative pic

Guest Ghost

No account? No problem. RailOne lets you check trains, PNRs, and more as a guest—just a mobile number and OTP. Zero friction, full access.

Representative pic

Wallet Whisper

RailOne’s R-Wallet offers biometric-secure payments inside a government-backed shell. Say goodbye to card fumbling and hello to one-touch rail commerce.

Representative pic

Silent Support

Tired of yelling into the void? RailOne hooks straight into Rail Madad—so your complaint isn’t just filed, it’s tracked, escalated, and resolved.

Representative pic

Taxi Tango

Train’s arrived—but your journey hasn’t ended. RailOne lets you pre-book porters and last-mile taxis, weaving door-to-door comfort into the rail experience.

Representative pic
Related Stories

'One refill away': How Delhi’s fuel ban kills your car without a warning Earth can't cool down: The planet is trapping double the heat, and it's just starting Mukesh Ambani’s boldest bet yet: Why markets is watching Jio BlackRock closely India builds an 8-ton bunker buster: A homegrown answer to America’s ‘Mother of All Bombs’