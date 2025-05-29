One hospital bill = Homeless: The brutal truth for millions of Indian families

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
More than 50% of India’s health costs come straight from families’ pockets. No insurance. No safety net. One surgery can wipe out years of savings in a single swipe.
Nearly half of Indian families who visit a hospital end up spending more than they can afford. It’s called Catastrophic Health Expenditure—and it’s shockingly common.
Every year, up to 10 crore Indians are dragged below the poverty line because they got sick. In India, healing often comes with a financial death sentence.
India’s medical inflation is skyrocketing—14% annually. Even routine procedures have doubled in price. The result? A hospital visit now rivals the cost of a new car.
Three out of four Indians have no health insurance. And for those who do? Rising premiums and pathetic coverage often leave them fending for themselves.
16% of Indian families borrow, sell assets, or beg relatives to afford a hospital bed. It’s not just rural India—urban families are one emergency away from financial ruin too.
Choosing a private hospital? Be ready to pay dearly. Your risk of falling into poverty skyrockets—from 2% in public hospitals to over 14% in private ones.
Diabetes, cancer, hypertension—they don’t kill fast, but they empty wallets steadily. Outpatient costs and lifelong meds slowly grind families into debt.
Too rich for subsidies, too poor for private care. India’s middle class is trapped—one medical emergency away from loans, distress, or disaster.