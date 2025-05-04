'One Like = ₹5 crore': How Virat Kohli's mistake sent Avneet Kaur's value through the roof

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
In May 2025, fans spotted Virat Kohli’s verified Instagram account liking a sultry photo of Avneet posted by a fan page. It went viral within hours—fueling wild theories and playful chaos.
Memes exploded, and #ViratLikedAvneet trended across X and Instagram. Netizens tagged Anushka Sharma, while fan edits crowned Avneet as the “Accidental Viral Queen” of the moment.
Virat issued a calm but firm clarification: “Algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction… no intent.” PR experts praised his tone, but the buzz didn’t slow—it only magnified curiosity.
The like was quietly removed—but too late. Avneet’s followers spiked by 500K, and her name trended for 48 hours straight. Engagement tripled. Curiosity brought global eyes to her feed.
Digital agency BuzzCraft reported a 30% hike in her post value—rising from ₹2 lakh to ₹2.6 lakh. One tweet joked: “That like made her richer than most startups this quarter.”
In just 72 hours, 12 new endorsement deals came knocking. Beauty, fashion, and fintech brands lined up. Social strategist Neha Kapoor called it “organic marketing gold—rare and unrepeatable.”
Capitalizing fast, Avneet dropped a gold-draped photoshoot. The post hit 1.2M likes in 48 hours. Fans called it her “main character moment,” while media praised her timing and media savvy.
With new deals and media frenzy, her net worth surged past ₹41 crore ($5 million). Industry insiders expect that number to double if her Cannes buzz and viral streak continue.
From dance shows to Cannes carpets, and now viral fame, Avneet’s journey proves she’s no fluke. Media analyst Rishi Dutta said, “She turned a moment into a movement.”