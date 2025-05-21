One photo. One mountain. One mystery fox. Scientists unravel a 100,000-year-old secret

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
In the high peaks of New England, biologists have uncovered a fox species never cataloged before—an elusive predator roaming above 2,500 feet, where few researchers have dared to look.
Wildlife photographer Elaine Westbrook unknowingly captured the first known image of the Highland Fox in 2021. Her photos ignited a scientific hunt that confirmed an entire unknown population.
With rust-colored fur streaked by silver-gray "saddle" patches and a black-tipped tail, this fox doesn’t match any known species. And its DNA says it hasn’t for nearly 100,000 years.
Testing reveals this fox shares ancestry with red and kit foxes—but is genetically distinct. Scientists believe it diverged during the last Ice Age, surviving in isolation ever since.
Its thick neck ruff, rounded ears, and shorter legs make it built for the cold. This isn't a fox that hunts meadows—it owns the mountain ridges above 3,000 feet.
With fewer than 2,000 known individuals and shrinking alpine habitat, the Highland Fox may disappear before it’s formally named. Biologists say climate change is its fastest-moving threat.
GPS tracking shows these foxes don’t roam far—just 3 to 5 square miles. Their “mountain island” lifestyle keeps them genetically and geographically isolated from other foxes.
The fox lives in zones too rugged for regular surveys—forests laced with cliffs and meadows inaccessible by road. If not for camera traps and local sightings, it might still be a myth.
New England wildlife agencies are scrambling to protect this fox’s habitat. But the race is tight—warming temperatures, fragmented forests, and low numbers mean there’s no margin for delay.
