One photo. One mountain. One mystery fox. Scientists unravel a 100,000-year-old secret

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

Representative pic

Mountain Phantom

In the high peaks of New England, biologists have uncovered a fox species never cataloged before—an elusive predator roaming above 2,500 feet, where few researchers have dared to look.

Representative pic

One Woman’s Shot

Wildlife photographer Elaine Westbrook unknowingly captured the first known image of the Highland Fox in 2021. Her photos ignited a scientific hunt that confirmed an entire unknown population.

Representative pic

Silver-Backed Mystery

With rust-colored fur streaked by silver-gray "saddle" patches and a black-tipped tail, this fox doesn’t match any known species. And its DNA says it hasn’t for nearly 100,000 years.

Representative pic

Genetic Ghost

Testing reveals this fox shares ancestry with red and kit foxes—but is genetically distinct. Scientists believe it diverged during the last Ice Age, surviving in isolation ever since.

Representative pic

Cold-Adapted Climber

Its thick neck ruff, rounded ears, and shorter legs make it built for the cold. This isn't a fox that hunts meadows—it owns the mountain ridges above 3,000 feet.

Representative pic

Vanishing Range

With fewer than 2,000 known individuals and shrinking alpine habitat, the Highland Fox may disappear before it’s formally named. Biologists say climate change is its fastest-moving threat.

Representative pic

3-Mile Kingdoms

GPS tracking shows these foxes don’t roam far—just 3 to 5 square miles. Their “mountain island” lifestyle keeps them genetically and geographically isolated from other foxes.

Representative pic

Science Almost Missed It

The fox lives in zones too rugged for regular surveys—forests laced with cliffs and meadows inaccessible by road. If not for camera traps and local sightings, it might still be a myth.

Representative pic

Racing the Clock

New England wildlife agencies are scrambling to protect this fox’s habitat. But the race is tight—warming temperatures, fragmented forests, and low numbers mean there’s no margin for delay.

Representative pic
Related Stories

US gets $500 bn Golden Dome: But can it keep Chinese weapons out? Here's what we know 1,600 years. 0 rust: How this pillar in Delhi outsmarted time and science 'A hidden ocean beneath your feet?': Ringwoodite might be holding the secret '100 mm of chaos': How Bengaluru floods faster than it builds