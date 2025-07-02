'One refill away': How Delhi’s fuel ban kills your car without a warning

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
An aging diesel car in Delhi now carries a ticking clock: banned after just a decade, your once-trusted companion becomes a liability. Imagine being stranded at the pump, only to watch your car hauled away—policy turned predator.
Fifteen years seems generous? Think again—the petrol clock is ticking too. Experts warn Delhi may tighten the noose next, potentially shaving usable lifespan drastically. Buyers who delay may pay the price.
“Value vaporizes overnight,” sighs a used‑car dealer. Diesel vehicles, once prized, now fetch crumbs—resale values cratered as buyer interest vanished. Who wants a worthless asset?
CNG cars breathe easier—for now. No age cap keeps them legal and practical, cushioning buyers from the worst of the current restrictions. But analysts caution: this cushion won’t last forever.
Electric vehicles are the future fortress—no expiry, no resale collapse, just future-proofing. With generous incentives and a supportive policy environment, EVs are emerging as the safest long‑term bet.
Hybrids combine the familiarity of fuel with EV advantages, offering a smoother transition. Experts call them the “middle lane”—less risky, more adaptable, and increasingly backed by clean‑air mandates.
Delhi’s pollution fight isn’t over: insiders predict next-stage crackdowns on petrol, CNG, and NCR zones. The vehicle you buy today might be outlawed tomorrow—policy volatility is the new normal.
A luxury diesel SUV, resold for a quarter of its cost? Real stories confirm it’s happening. Owners feel blindsided, their investment shredded by regulatory shockwaves. It’s a cautionary tale with real emotional and financial scars.
The smart money is shifting: those plotting long-term transport opt for EVs or CNG, with a resale roadmap from day one. Buyers increasingly base decisions on policy forecasts—not horsepower.