'Only 0.001% explored': The deep ocean secret we are ignoring at our own risk

Despite covering most of the Earth, the deep ocean remains virtually untouched—only a sliver the size of Rhode Island has ever been visually explored by humans.
From monstrous sea creatures to climate-regulating systems, the deep ocean holds secrets that could change science forever—but we're blindly guessing what’s down there.
Five countries—U.S., Japan, New Zealand, France, Germany—control 97% of all deep-sea dives. Most of the world’s oceans? Still in total darkness.
Over 65% of deep-sea exploration hugs just a few coastlines. Vast, remote areas of the ocean remain unseen—leaving entire ecosystems unstudied and unprotected.
Deep-sea mining is ramping up. But with less than 0.001% of the seafloor mapped, experts warn we could be destroying unknown species and ecosystems without even realizing it.
The deep ocean is Earth’s biggest carbon sink, quietly stabilizing the climate. Yet we know more about Mars’ surface than what lies beneath our own seas.
Despite submarines, ROVs, and high-tech AUVs, deep-sea mapping remains painfully slow and costly—leaving science decades behind where it needs to be.
Scientists believe countless undiscovered species in the deep ocean could hold answers to diseases and medical breakthroughs—but time may be running out to find them.
Experts from the Ocean Discovery League and National Geographic are sounding the alarm: without global cooperation and funding, the mysteries of the deep ocean could remain buried forever.