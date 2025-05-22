‘Only 10 minutes to escape’: Cascadia’s mega-tsunami threat is closer than you think

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Representative pic
Scientists say a mega-tsunami could tower like a skyscraper—up to 1,000 feet tall—swallowing cities like Seattle and slamming the US West Coast with apocalyptic force.
Representative pic
Beneath the Pacific Northwest lies a 600-mile fault—the Cascadia Subduction Zone—that could snap without warning and unleash a mega-quake with deadly consequences.
Representative pic
There’s a 15% chance a magnitude 8.0+ quake will strike Cascadia in the next 50 years. That’s not “if”—it’s “when,” and it could change the map forever.
Representative pic
A rupture in the fault could drop entire coastal towns by over 6 feet in seconds—just enough to make them prime targets for tsunami annihilation.
Representative pic
If the quake hits, coastal communities might have only 10 minutes to escape. No time to think, just run—for your life.
Representative pic
Melting glaciers are making Alaska’s mountains unstable. One massive landslide into the sea could trigger a regional tsunami with global shockwaves.
Representative pic
Volcanic flank collapses off Hawaii’s coast could spark sudden, devastating waves—an ancient threat that modern science is only beginning to grasp.
Representative pic
The last time Cascadia snapped, Japan recorded waves from it. The Pacific remembers—and the signs point to history repeating itself.
Representative pic
FEMA warns a Cascadia quake could kill 13,000 and displace over a million. With infrastructure aging and awareness low, the risk is far from theoretical.