Operation Zeppelin: Inside Gautam Adani’s secret strike on Hindenburg Research

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Adani Counter

Operation Zeppelin was Adani’s covert reply to Hindenburg’s takedown—an airship-inspired fightback using cyber, legal, and strategic muscle.

$150B Fallout

The Hindenburg report erased $150B in market value and stalled a massive public offering, shaking the foundation of Adani’s business empire.

Deal Sabotage

The report hit just before Adani’s $1.2B Haifa Port acquisition, raising concerns of a coordinated attempt to derail the geopolitically sensitive deal.

Intel Trail

Surveillance teams tracked encrypted chats and digital trails from New York to Illinois, connecting hedge funds, activists, and global interests.

Zeppelin Dossier

A 353-page intelligence file revealed alleged links between media outlets, lawyers, and foreign influencers pushing anti-Adani narratives.

Power Port

Haifa Port was more than a purchase—it was a gateway in the India-Middle East-Europe Corridor, a direct counter to China’s regional influence.

Legal Strike

Top-tier law firms drafted lawsuits and sent legal briefs to Hindenburg, prepping a courtroom showdown in the U.S. Southern District of New York.

Cyber Nerve

Adani’s Ahmedabad control room became a digital war room—staffed with cyber experts monitoring chatter and launching strategic counters.

Final Blow

On Jan 15, 2025—just shy of two years post-report—Hindenburg shut down operations, marking the end of the high-stakes corporate battle.
Related Stories

'Underground peeling begins': Scientists discover Earth’s crust sinking in real time '24 floors of pigs': China has built a skyscraper that feeds an entire nation 'Titan’s rivers vanish': And what’s lurking under Saturn's largest moon is even creepier 'Nuclear without meltdowns': China’s secret weapon is now online