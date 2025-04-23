Operation Zeppelin: Inside Gautam Adani’s secret strike on Hindenburg Research

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Operation Zeppelin was Adani’s covert reply to Hindenburg’s takedown—an airship-inspired fightback using cyber, legal, and strategic muscle.
The Hindenburg report erased $150B in market value and stalled a massive public offering, shaking the foundation of Adani’s business empire.
The report hit just before Adani’s $1.2B Haifa Port acquisition, raising concerns of a coordinated attempt to derail the geopolitically sensitive deal.
Surveillance teams tracked encrypted chats and digital trails from New York to Illinois, connecting hedge funds, activists, and global interests.
A 353-page intelligence file revealed alleged links between media outlets, lawyers, and foreign influencers pushing anti-Adani narratives.
Haifa Port was more than a purchase—it was a gateway in the India-Middle East-Europe Corridor, a direct counter to China’s regional influence.
Top-tier law firms drafted lawsuits and sent legal briefs to Hindenburg, prepping a courtroom showdown in the U.S. Southern District of New York.
Adani’s Ahmedabad control room became a digital war room—staffed with cyber experts monitoring chatter and launching strategic counters.
On Jan 15, 2025—just shy of two years post-report—Hindenburg shut down operations, marking the end of the high-stakes corporate battle.