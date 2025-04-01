‘Optica Breakthrough’: Light teleported 30km through live internet traffic in a first

Quantum Jump

US researchers teleported a light state through 30 km of fiber amid internet traffic, per Optica, marking a massive leap in quantum communication.

Photon Highway

Using existing fiber lines buzzing with data, engineers sent a fragile quantum photon without it losing its identity—once thought impossible.

Star Trek Vibes

Like sci-fi teleporters, quantum teleportation transfers states, not matter, by entangling and mirroring a particle’s possibilities.

Noise Proof

The team placed photons at an exact wavelength “safe zone” to dodge scatter and interference from other fiber-optic signals.

First Ever

While others simulated it, Prem Kumar’s group at Northwestern actually teleported quantum data alongside real-world internet streams.

Shared Lines

No need for new cables—quantum and classical data can share fiber if wavelengths are chosen wisely, Kumar confirms.

Fairy Floss Risk

Quantum states are fragile—comparing them to “fairy floss in a spring shower”—easily ruined without precise protection.

Encrypted Future

Quantum teleportation could unlock unbreakable encryption, sensing tech, and ultra-fast computing networks.

Quantum Inevitable

This test proves a quantum internet is coming, not someday, but soon—without a total rebuild of today’s infrastructure.

