‘Optica Breakthrough’: Light teleported 30km through live internet traffic in a first

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
US researchers teleported a light state through 30 km of fiber amid internet traffic, per Optica, marking a massive leap in quantum communication.
Representative pic
Using existing fiber lines buzzing with data, engineers sent a fragile quantum photon without it losing its identity—once thought impossible.
Representative pic
Like sci-fi teleporters, quantum teleportation transfers states, not matter, by entangling and mirroring a particle’s possibilities.
Representative pic
The team placed photons at an exact wavelength “safe zone” to dodge scatter and interference from other fiber-optic signals.
Representative pic
While others simulated it, Prem Kumar’s group at Northwestern actually teleported quantum data alongside real-world internet streams.
No need for new cables—quantum and classical data can share fiber if wavelengths are chosen wisely, Kumar confirms.
Representative pic
Quantum states are fragile—comparing them to “fairy floss in a spring shower”—easily ruined without precise protection.
Representative pic
Quantum teleportation could unlock unbreakable encryption, sensing tech, and ultra-fast computing networks.
Representative pic
This test proves a quantum internet is coming, not someday, but soon—without a total rebuild of today’s infrastructure.
Representative pic