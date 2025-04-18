'Ozempic or Obsession?': Karan Johar reveals the real reason behind his shrinking frame

One Meal

Karan Johar swears by a strict OMAD (One Meal A Day) plan—no snacks, no cheats. Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar says OMAD can aid weight loss but needs medical supervision.

Pink Health

On Instagram Live, Karan assured fans, “I’ve never been better.” A Harvard Health study links improved biomarkers to reduced calorie intake.

Not Ozempic

Rumors pointed to Ozempic, but Karan clapped back. Mayo Clinic notes Ozempic is effective, but misuse without diabetes risks side effects.

No Sugar

He’s cut out sugar completely. According to the CDC, excessive sugar intake is a leading cause of weight gain and insulin resistance.

Body Battle

Karan has openly discussed his body dysmorphia. Psych Central highlights that people with this condition often obsess over body image changes.

Pool Gains

Swimming became part of his transformation. Johns Hopkins experts rank swimming among the best full-body, joint-friendly workouts.

Paddle Fit

He also plays paddleball regularly. Sports scientists note paddleball improves cardio health and burns up to 500 calories an hour.

Diet Driven

His journey started with a blood test wake-up call. The Cleveland Clinic emphasizes how blood panel results can reveal silent health risks.

Star Pressure

As a celebrity, his looks are under constant scrutiny. A study by the APA confirms that public figures often face elevated body image stress.
