'Ozempic or Obsession?': Karan Johar reveals the real reason behind his shrinking frame

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Karan Johar swears by a strict OMAD (One Meal A Day) plan—no snacks, no cheats. Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar says OMAD can aid weight loss but needs medical supervision.
On Instagram Live, Karan assured fans, “I’ve never been better.” A Harvard Health study links improved biomarkers to reduced calorie intake.
Rumors pointed to Ozempic, but Karan clapped back. Mayo Clinic notes Ozempic is effective, but misuse without diabetes risks side effects.
He’s cut out sugar completely. According to the CDC, excessive sugar intake is a leading cause of weight gain and insulin resistance.
Karan has openly discussed his body dysmorphia. Psych Central highlights that people with this condition often obsess over body image changes.
Swimming became part of his transformation. Johns Hopkins experts rank swimming among the best full-body, joint-friendly workouts.
He also plays paddleball regularly. Sports scientists note paddleball improves cardio health and burns up to 500 calories an hour.
His journey started with a blood test wake-up call. The Cleveland Clinic emphasizes how blood panel results can reveal silent health risks.
As a celebrity, his looks are under constant scrutiny. A study by the APA confirms that public figures often face elevated body image stress.