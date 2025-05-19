Pakistan’s dirty drone secret: How 400 swarm attacks tried to blindside India

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Pakistan unleashed over 400 drones in coordinated waves post-Operation Sindoor—not to bomb, but to blind. It was a dirty tactic to clutter radars, mask real threats, and gather intel under a ceasefire veil.
While the DGMOs talked peace, Pakistani drones kept flying. Two nights after a ceasefire was inked, drones still buzzed Indian skies—proof, say sources, that the truce was a smokescreen.
Most drones were crude—no cameras, no weapons. But that was the point. They weren’t built to strike. They were built to distract, saturate Indian defenses, and wear out expensive missiles.
Hidden within the chaos: surveillance UAVs equipped with LiDAR tech. These were the real weapons—mapping Indian military sites, tracking movements, and exposing defense gaps.
Air defense units were forced to act fast. Each incursion meant Indian missiles, guns, and operators were stretched thin—Pakistan’s goal was to burn resources before a real strike.
India suspects several drones came from Turkish suppliers, adding a new geopolitical layer. Ankara’s UAVs were spotted among the intrusions, raising questions about foreign links to Pakistan’s drone playbook.
India’s Soviet-era L/70 guns and Pechora missiles emerged as unlikely heroes. Cheap, reliable, and battle-tested, they took down dozens of drones without draining high-end missile reserves.
The drone swarms caused mass panic across towns in Jammu, Punjab, and Rajasthan. Sirens, blackouts, and rumors of airstrikes spread faster than facts—psychological warfare at its sneakiest.
The Indian Express revealed how Pakistan’s swarm strategy wasn’t about firepower—it was about flooding. Experts now fear this “radar overload” tactic could become a blueprint for future conflicts.