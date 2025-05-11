Pakistan’s Hidden War Budget: Where the money comes from, even in a financial crisis

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Over 80% of Pakistan’s weapons now come from China, including jets, drones, and missiles—part of Beijing’s long game to counter India and expand regional influence.
China doesn’t just sell arms—it offers soft loans, deferred payments, and barter deals, letting Pakistan shop for weapons it technically can’t afford.
Turkey and the Netherlands quietly provide advanced tech and drones, cementing ties through defense deals while staying under the radar.
Despite crippling debt and inflation, Pakistan hiked its defense budget by 18%—crossing ₹2.5 trillion, while public services face deep cuts.
Pakistan exported rockets and artillery to Ukraine, netting hundreds of millions—money that reportedly flows straight to the military’s top brass.
The armed forces control national industries, land, and the budget—ensuring defense funding stays untouched even in an economic meltdown.
For China, funding Pakistan’s military isn’t charity—it’s a geopolitical bet for Arabian Sea access and an anti-India bulwark.
International loans meant for economic relief may indirectly fund arms by freeing up cash domestically—critics warn of quiet diversion.
To raise money fast, Pakistan sold off key ammunition stockpiles—earning dollars but weakening its actual war readiness.