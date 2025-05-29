Pakistan’s Mystery Miner: Bilal Bin Saqib, the crypto czar whose strings remain hidden

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
From LSE halls to the halls of power, Bilal Bin Saqib is now Pakistan’s crypto czar. But with a title that blends innovation and statecraft, is he leading a tech revolution—or just fronting for one?
With Donald Trump’s family owning 60% of World Liberty Financial, Pakistan’s new crypto partner, critics are asking: is this economic strategy or foreign influence cloaked in blockchain buzz?
Pakistan is allocating 2,000 MW of surplus power to Bitcoin and AI mining—while homes still face blackouts. Is this smart monetization or a tech fantasy built on fragile infrastructure?
Pakistan’s plan to tokenise land, finance, and governance could unlock a $300 billion informal market. But who’s counting the risks of turning national assets into digital coins?
Analysts warn Pakistan’s crypto strategy may bypass IMF and FATF oversight. Is blockchain being used to sidestep global scrutiny—or spark genuine financial autonomy?
The crypto deal came just days after a major terror attack and rising Indo-Pak tensions. Is this a smart partnership—or soft diplomacy disguised as tech investment?
Army Chief General Asim Munir has personally met with crypto leaders. Is this economic leadership or military-backed monetization of digital sovereignty?
Binance founder Changpeng Zhao joins as an official adviser. His credibility boosts the plan—but does his presence also invite a new wave of scrutiny from global regulators?
No white paper. No public debate. Just grand promises and shadowy deals. Is Pakistan building a blockchain future—or setting the stage for a state-backed digital shell game?