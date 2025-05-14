Pakistan’s Terror Payroll: The secret salary system of jihadi soldiers and masterminds

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

State Payroll

Pakistan’s ISI isn’t lurking in shadows—it’s signing paychecks. Intelligence insiders say up to $250 million flows directly from state coffers to jihadist groups, funding everything from suicide bonuses to sniper salaries.

Representative pic

Narco Lifeline

Behind the AK-47s and martyr posters is a booming black market. Terror networks rake in billions through heroin routes, carjackings, and arms bazaars—fueling an underworld economy that bankrolls endless jihad.

Faith Laundering

Not all charity is pious. Investigators expose how jihad-linked NGOs siphon off zakat and donations—over 600 billion rupees in 2024 alone—turning alms for the poor into grenades and bullets for militancy.

Representative pic

Diaspora Cashflow

From Birmingham to Dubai, overseas Pakistanis unwittingly—or willingly—funnel millions into terror coffers via hawala. Intelligence reports say these shadowy lifelines prop up jihad even when local funds dry.

Dirty Money

Militants thrive on Pakistan’s cash chaos. High-value notes, counterfeit bills, and untraceable transfers grease the jihad economy, eluding regulators and empowering terror bosses to bankroll carnage.

Guns Barter

In the jihad economy, heroin buys AKs. A cross-border barter system trades narcotics for arms, while local businesses are strong-armed into paying ‘protection taxes’ that line terror war chests.

Terrorist Paychecks

Suicide bombers, guides, recruiters—every jihadist has a salary slip. Foreign fighters can earn ₹12,000 a month, while commanders pocket ₹50,000. Even death has a price, with families cashing in posthumous bonuses (Pakistani rupees).

Martyr Bonuses

In Kashmir, get ₹20,000. In Pakistan, the family gets ₹2 lakh. The jihad economy ensures the business of martyrdom comes with festival bonuses, widow stipends, and prestige perks.

Proxy Economics

The jihad economy isn’t just crime—it’s strategy. Pakistan’s state-sponsored militants double as geopolitical tools, keeping neighbors bleeding while Islamabad hides behind a veil of ‘deniability diplomacy.’
