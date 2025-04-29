Paresh Rawal's urine therapy: Experts say it’s more dangerous than you think

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Paresh Rawal claimed in a podcast he drank his urine for 15 days to heal knee pain, surprising fans and reviving debates about ancient self-healing methods.
Experts stress there's no scientific proof that drinking urine improves health; claims are based on traditional beliefs, not modern research.
While some think urine has good bacteria, experts say it also carries harmful bacteria and waste — drinking it can increase infection risk.
Urine contains 95% water and 5% toxins like urea and creatinine; reintroducing it forces kidneys to filter expelled waste again, stressing the organs.
The old belief that urine is sterile came from outdated 1950s studies; in truth, urine often contains harmful bacteria even without infections.
Even small sips of urine daily can slowly raise toxin levels in the body, experts warn, leading to more harm than any possible benefit.
Drinking urine may interfere with medications by recycling byproducts, potentially weakening the effects of ongoing medical treatments.
Once urine exits the body, it can easily get contaminated, adding to the danger of introducing new infections or harmful bacteria into the system.
According to major health organizations, no reliable study supports the idea that urine therapy helps with cancer or serious diseases — it remains a myth.