‘Perfume, power, Paris PDA’: How Dubai’s Princess Sheikha Mahra turned breakup into bank

Born on February 26, 1994, Sheikha Mahra is the daughter of Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Greek-born Zoe Grigorakos. Her birth name was Christina, which she still references via her Instagram handle @xtianna.
Mahra pursued higher education in London and graduated in 2023 with a degree in international relations. She also completed a program at the Mohammed bin Rashid Government Administration.
In April 2023, she married Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The couple had a high-profile wedding and welcomed a daughter in May 2024.
Just two months after giving birth, Mahra divorced Sheikh Mana in July 2024, citing infidelity. She made the announcement via Instagram using the triple talaq formula, with public support from her father.
Following her divorce, Mahra launched her perfume label Mahra M1. Its debut fragrance, titled “Divorce,” was priced at $272 and marked a bold, personal business move.
Mahra has actively engaged in philanthropic work, including roles as royal ambassador during Eid 2021 and visits to organizations like the Rashid Centre, where she donated toys to children in 2023.
In early 2025, Mahra was first seen with rapper French Montana during outings in Dubai, including luxury dinners and desert events.
The duo resurfaced in July 2025 in Paris, holding hands and posting romantic hints on Instagram—most notably a love-lock photo shared by Mahra.
Though speculation is rampant, neither Mahra nor French Montana have confirmed the relationship. French dodged a direct question in a recent interview, and Mahra has remained quiet.