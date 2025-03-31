Pharaoh vs. Sun: 2471 B.C. blackout may have shattered Egypt’s ancient cult

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
A total solar eclipse in 2471 B.C. may have sparked a break from Egypt’s dominant sun-worship rituals.
Pharaoh Shepsekaf, reigning during the eclipse, abandoned Ra worship and even the iconic pyramid.
Shepsekaf was buried in a mastaba near Buto—aligned with the eclipse’s path, far from solar cult hubs.
Shepsekaf dropped “Ra” from his name—an act of religious defiance unheard of in the Fourth Dynasty.
Archaeoastronomer Giulio Magli confirmed the eclipse darkened Egypt’s skies during Shepsekaf’s rule.
Eclipses were likely viewed as ominous signs—texts vaguely reference “darkness during the daylight.”
Egypt’s Fifth Dynasty re-embraced solar worship with new pyramids and dedicated Sun Temples.
A similar eclipse occurred during Akhenaten’s reign—he embraced the sun even more, worshipping Aten.
Advanced models of Earth’s ancient spin now help pinpoint where moon shadows fell millennia ago.