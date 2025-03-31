Pharaoh vs. Sun: 2471 B.C. blackout may have shattered Egypt’s ancient cult

Eclipse Trigger

A total solar eclipse in 2471 B.C. may have sparked a break from Egypt’s dominant sun-worship rituals.

Sun King’s Shadow

Pharaoh Shepsekaf, reigning during the eclipse, abandoned Ra worship and even the iconic pyramid.

Tomb Twist

Shepsekaf was buried in a mastaba near Buto—aligned with the eclipse’s path, far from solar cult hubs.

Solar Silence

Shepsekaf dropped “Ra” from his name—an act of religious defiance unheard of in the Fourth Dynasty.

Sky Omen

Archaeoastronomer Giulio Magli confirmed the eclipse darkened Egypt’s skies during Shepsekaf’s rule.

Divine Disruption

Eclipses were likely viewed as ominous signs—texts vaguely reference “darkness during the daylight.”

Sun’s Revival

Egypt’s Fifth Dynasty re-embraced solar worship with new pyramids and dedicated Sun Temples.

Cosmic Patterns

A similar eclipse occurred during Akhenaten’s reign—he embraced the sun even more, worshipping Aten.

Celestial Clues

Advanced models of Earth’s ancient spin now help pinpoint where moon shadows fell millennia ago.

