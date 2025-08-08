Pilgrims in Peril: How floods, landslides, and faith collide in Uttarakhand

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Pilgrimage or Peril

Chota Char Dham draws more tourists than Mecca or Pompeii—but behind the holy glow lies a disaster-prone trail collapsing under its own weight.

Flooded Faith

This week, flash floods wiped out the Himalayan village of Dharali in seconds—an echo of Uttarakhand’s grim legacy where pilgrimage routes double as danger zones.

Melting Devotion

Glaciers feeding the sacred Ganges have shrunk 40% since pre-industrial times—turning sacred tributaries into ticking climate bombs.

Tourism Avalanche

With over 4 million annual visitors, this “spiritual” circuit is now a concrete highway lined with hotels, shops, and deforestation—fast-tracking the next disaster.

2024 Toll

Last year alone, 246 pilgrims died on the Char Dham yatra. In one of India’s smallest states, disaster relief costs account for 10% of the national budget.

Joshimath Cracked

Ground fissures in Joshimath, a Char Dham gateway, made 1 in 5 buildings unlivable—another warning buried beneath the spiritual rush.

Kedarnath Curse

A melting glacier triggered floods in 2013, killing 6,000 near Kedarnath. The temple survived. Thousands of pilgrims didn’t.

Sacred But Strained

The pilgrimage route was only made possible after India’s 1962 war with China. Now, Rs 86,000 crore of road and rail has turned isolated shrines into overbuilt risk zones.

Mountains Can’t Breathe

Cut slopes, dumped debris, and illegal hotels are choking Uttarakhand’s river valleys. The state lost 0.8% of its forest cover in a decade. What’s next to fall?
Related Stories

Rs 20,000 to fix a collar: Inside the absurd economy of celebrity entourages Your Passport to Chill: Croatia’s under-₹10K visa is the nomad deal of 2025 Retirees vs. Robots: Who will run China in 2035? It’s not a diamond: This carbon sphere is the world’s costliest material