Pluto, Mars, and the Buck Moon: Why July’s night sky will be unforgettable

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
For one rare night, Pluto won’t just be a frozen afterthought—it’ll shine its brightest in 2025. On July 25, aim your telescope toward Sagittarius for a glimpse of this elusive dwarf planet in peak form.
On July 10, the full “buck moon” will light up the sky—named for deer antlers but famed for lunar drama. Get out your binoculars and meet Tycho, the crater with nothing but impact.
July 4 delivers a rare Mercury reveal. Just after sunset, the planet closest to the Sun will slip into view. Blink and you’ll miss it—but for a few moments, Mercury’s mystery is yours.
Saturn enters retrograde just before July 16—and as if on cue, the moon and Neptune swing by for a triple-planet alignment. Look east in the pre-dawn hours for a sky show worth setting an alarm for.
On July 20, the crescent moon meets the Pleiades for a starlit rendezvous. Normally a winter sight, this bonus July cameo makes pre-sunrise skies feel like a celestial mixtape.
Kick off July with starlight from 10,000 light-years away. On July 1, Messier 22 climbs high above the horizon—a glowing globular cluster bursting with stars older than the dinosaurs.
July 29 will stage a planetary duet as Mars and the moon meet in Taurus. Catch the rusty planet hugging the crescent moon low on the horizon—a cosmic snapshot in gold and red.
The Southern Delta Aquariids hit peak streak on July 29–30. With a moonless sky and up to 12 meteors per hour, this subtle shower offers a preview of August’s Perseid fireworks.
From planetary lineups to star clusters and meteor showers, July is a space buffet. Whether you're armed with a telescope or just a blanket and curiosity, the universe is showing off.