'Plutonium pipeline': The secret factories powering Pakistan’s warhead surge

By 2025, Pakistan holds an estimated 170 nuclear warheads—the world’s sixth largest stockpile—with projections hinting at a surge to 200 by decade’s end.
Ongoing investments in fissile material and missile platforms could push Pakistan’s arsenal to 220–250 warheads by the late 2020s, outpacing most nuclear rivals.
Pakistan rejects India’s “No First Use” policy, reserving the right to strike first with nuclear weapons to offset India’s superior conventional forces.
From NASR’s short-range tactical role to Shaheen-III’s 2,750 km reach, Pakistan’s land-based missile arsenal covers the full spectrum of regional targets.
F-16s and Mirage jets double as nuclear bombers, capable of delivering Ra’ad cruise missiles—extending Islamabad’s strike options beyond ballistic platforms.
Pakistan’s warheads range from low-yield 5 kilotons for battlefield use to strategic 40 kiloton devices, signaling a flexible nuclear posture.
The Ababeel missile’s MIRV tech lets Pakistan hit multiple targets with a single launch—bypassing missile defenses and complicating India’s deterrence calculus.
Four active plutonium reactors and robust uranium enrichment feed Pakistan’s warhead assembly line, ensuring a continuous stream of new devices.
Despite tight National Command Authority controls, global experts flag Pakistan’s arsenal as one of the world’s highest-risk due to militant threats and regional instability.
