'PNS Ghazi mystery': The secret mission that sank Pakistan’s deadliest submarine

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Pakistan’s top submarine, Ghazi, was secretly sent to sink INS Vikrant—India’s prized aircraft carrier—and mine the Vizag coast. It never made it back.
Ghazi sailed over 4,800 km around India’s southern tip—an audacious underwater mission meant to change the war’s tide before it even began.
Representative pic
India outsmarted Ghazi with a deadly ruse. INS Vikrant was moved, while decoy signals and ship movements lured the submarine into a trap near Vizag.
On December 3–4, 1971, Ghazi crept near Visakhapatnam, either laying mines or hunting Vikrant. What happened next was sudden—and catastrophic.
Just after midnight, a thunderous explosion ripped through the deep. Ghazi sank instantly, taking all 93 crew members with it into the Bay of Bengal.
Representative pic
India says INS Rajput detected Ghazi and dropped depth charges, triggering the fatal explosion. It was a surgical naval strike wrapped in silence.
Representative pic
Pakistan insists Ghazi self-destructed—either by detonating its own mines or due to a malfunction during mine-laying operations near the harbor mouth.
Representative pic
The wreck was initially found shortly after the sinking, with the hull blown open. In recent years, India’s rescue sub rediscovered the eerie remains.
Representative pic
Ghazi’s sinking shattered Pakistan’s eastern naval ambitions. With Vikrant safe, India struck hard in the Bay of Bengal, changing the war’s course.