'PNS Ghazi mystery': The secret mission that sank Pakistan’s deadliest submarine

Silent Hunter

Pakistan’s top submarine, Ghazi, was secretly sent to sink INS Vikrant—India’s prized aircraft carrier—and mine the Vizag coast. It never made it back.

Epic Voyage

Ghazi sailed over 4,800 km around India’s southern tip—an audacious underwater mission meant to change the war’s tide before it even began.

Decoy Trap

India outsmarted Ghazi with a deadly ruse. INS Vikrant was moved, while decoy signals and ship movements lured the submarine into a trap near Vizag.

Midnight Stalk

On December 3–4, 1971, Ghazi crept near Visakhapatnam, either laying mines or hunting Vikrant. What happened next was sudden—and catastrophic.

Sudden Blast

Just after midnight, a thunderous explosion ripped through the deep. Ghazi sank instantly, taking all 93 crew members with it into the Bay of Bengal.

India’s Claim

India says INS Rajput detected Ghazi and dropped depth charges, triggering the fatal explosion. It was a surgical naval strike wrapped in silence.

Pakistan’s Version

Pakistan insists Ghazi self-destructed—either by detonating its own mines or due to a malfunction during mine-laying operations near the harbor mouth.

Wreckage Found

The wreck was initially found shortly after the sinking, with the hull blown open. In recent years, India’s rescue sub rediscovered the eerie remains.

War-Changing Loss

Ghazi’s sinking shattered Pakistan’s eastern naval ambitions. With Vikrant safe, India struck hard in the Bay of Bengal, changing the war’s course.
