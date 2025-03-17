'Poppy seeds on Mars': NASA finds mysterious rock that could prove life existed

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
NASA’s Perseverance rover finds a bizarre rock with "poppy seed" and "leopard spot" patterns—possibly shaped by ancient microbial life.
Iron oxidation patterns inside the rock resemble chemical signatures linked to microbial respiration on Earth, raising new hopes for signs of Martian life.
Cheyava Falls sits near an ancient Martian riverbed, Neretva Vallis, a prime target for biosignature hunting as it once carried water into Jezero Crater.
The rock holds calcium sulfate veins, clear evidence that water once coursed through its cracks—an essential ingredient for life as we know it.
Unlike rocks shaped by heat, Cheyava Falls shows low-temperature alterations, supporting the theory that biological or water-based processes shaped its unusual appearance.
Though tantalizing, scientists stress caution before claims of life—Perseverance can’t directly detect life, and final proof awaits Earth-based analysis.
NASA plans to bring Cheyava Falls to Earth through its Mars Sample Return mission, though rising costs and delays may push analysis into the late 2030s.
If confirmed as evidence of ancient life, this discovery would redefine humanity's place in the universe, proving life once thrived beyond Earth.
Cheyava Falls may offer the strongest hint of Martian life yet, combining visual, chemical, and geological evidence into one compelling mystery.