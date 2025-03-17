'Poppy seeds on Mars': NASA finds mysterious rock that could prove life existed

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

Martian Mystery

NASA’s Perseverance rover finds a bizarre rock with "poppy seed" and "leopard spot" patterns—possibly shaped by ancient microbial life.

Life Clues

Iron oxidation patterns inside the rock resemble chemical signatures linked to microbial respiration on Earth, raising new hopes for signs of Martian life.

Representative pic

River Remnant

Cheyava Falls sits near an ancient Martian riverbed, Neretva Vallis, a prime target for biosignature hunting as it once carried water into Jezero Crater.

Water Veins

The rock holds calcium sulfate veins, clear evidence that water once coursed through its cracks—an essential ingredient for life as we know it.

Cold Chemistry

Unlike rocks shaped by heat, Cheyava Falls shows low-temperature alterations, supporting the theory that biological or water-based processes shaped its unusual appearance.

Caution First

Though tantalizing, scientists stress caution before claims of life—Perseverance can’t directly detect life, and final proof awaits Earth-based analysis.

Sample Return

NASA plans to bring Cheyava Falls to Earth through its Mars Sample Return mission, though rising costs and delays may push analysis into the late 2030s.

Representative pic

Cosmic Impact

If confirmed as evidence of ancient life, this discovery would redefine humanity's place in the universe, proving life once thrived beyond Earth.

Historic First

Cheyava Falls may offer the strongest hint of Martian life yet, combining visual, chemical, and geological evidence into one compelling mystery.
Related Stories

'Satellites without engines': How NASA’s EZIE uses space drag to study Auroras 'The immortal particle': Dark Matter’s lifetime may be 10 million universes long ‘3,100°F temperature with glass clouds’: This exoplanet should not exist ‘Life on Hycean Worlds’: Strange gases may be the clues on alien life we have missed