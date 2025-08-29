Power from nowhere: Europe’s bold solar plan doesn’t need land or daylight

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
New research says satellites could beam down enough solar energy to power most of Europe—by 2050.
A single NASA-designed satellite system could cut Europe’s land-based solar needs by 80%.
By ditching most ground-based renewables, SBSP could save Europe nearly €36 billion annually.
Unlike Earth-based solar, these satellites collect energy 24/7—no clouds, no darkness, no downtime.
Space solar could slash Europe’s need for battery storage by 66%, solving one of clean energy’s biggest headaches.
At the heart of it all: NASA’s RD1 satellite, using mirrors to capture and beam solar power from orbit.
With shared energy grids and space cooperation, Europe is uniquely positioned to lead the SBSP race.
If launched in time, space solar could be the key to hitting Europe’s 2050 net-zero target—without more land use.
Satellites, debris, signal loss—SBSP isn’t risk-free, but researchers say space tech could catch up by 2050.
