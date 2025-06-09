Priya Saroj and Rinku Singh: Inside the low-key love story no one saw coming

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

November Nuptials

The couple, Priya Saroj and Rinku Singh, are set to marry on November 18, 2025 in Varanasi—but their love story began quietly long before aisle walks and stage lights.

Saroj MP

Priya Saroj isn’t just “Rinku’s fiancée”—she’s the youngest MP from Machhlishahr, Uttar Pradesh, elected in 2024 from the Samajwadi Party, and already carving a niche in national politics.

Legal Eagle

A trained Supreme Court lawyer and Delhi University alumna, Priya emerged from her legal career unexpectedly into Parliament—and her political ascent only sharpened her appeal.

Cylinder Climb

Rinku Singh’s cricketing rise is legendary—but before IPL glory, he was a gas cylinder delivery boy in Aligarh, helping his family while chasing dreams on dusty pitches.

IPL Heroics

Known for his match-turning five sixes in a final-over blitz for Kolkata Knight Riders, Rinku has become a national icon—his bat speaking volumes before he ever spoke about his love.

Cricket Cross‑Connect

They didn’t meet through fame or socials—they were introduced via Priya’s friend’s father, a cricketer, who saw two worlds collide in a single handshake.

Year‑Long Growth

Their connection wasn’t cinematic—it matured over more than a year of conversations, gentle courtship, and family sign‐off in Aligarh, culminating in a heartfelt ring ceremony on June 8.

Political‑Sporting Pivot

Their engagement ceremony in Lucknow blended cricket and politics—attended by Akhilesh Yadav, Jaya Bachchan, Rajeev Shukla and BCCI officials—symbolizing a rare cross‑sphere union.

Private Yet Public

Despite public profiles, the couple managed to keep much of their story shielded—no public hashtags, no viral clips—letting media frenzy blossom only at the blink of their ring exchange.
