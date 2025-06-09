Priya Saroj and Rinku Singh: Inside the low-key love story no one saw coming

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
The couple, Priya Saroj and Rinku Singh, are set to marry on November 18, 2025 in Varanasi—but their love story began quietly long before aisle walks and stage lights.
Priya Saroj isn’t just “Rinku’s fiancée”—she’s the youngest MP from Machhlishahr, Uttar Pradesh, elected in 2024 from the Samajwadi Party, and already carving a niche in national politics.
A trained Supreme Court lawyer and Delhi University alumna, Priya emerged from her legal career unexpectedly into Parliament—and her political ascent only sharpened her appeal.
Rinku Singh’s cricketing rise is legendary—but before IPL glory, he was a gas cylinder delivery boy in Aligarh, helping his family while chasing dreams on dusty pitches.
Known for his match-turning five sixes in a final-over blitz for Kolkata Knight Riders, Rinku has become a national icon—his bat speaking volumes before he ever spoke about his love.
They didn’t meet through fame or socials—they were introduced via Priya’s friend’s father, a cricketer, who saw two worlds collide in a single handshake.
Their connection wasn’t cinematic—it matured over more than a year of conversations, gentle courtship, and family sign‐off in Aligarh, culminating in a heartfelt ring ceremony on June 8.
Their engagement ceremony in Lucknow blended cricket and politics—attended by Akhilesh Yadav, Jaya Bachchan, Rajeev Shukla and BCCI officials—symbolizing a rare cross‑sphere union.
Despite public profiles, the couple managed to keep much of their story shielded—no public hashtags, no viral clips—letting media frenzy blossom only at the blink of their ring exchange.