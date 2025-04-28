Quantum Shocker: Physicists find time may flow forward and backward

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Physicists found that in open quantum systems, two arrows of time can emerge—one shooting into the future, the other equally into the past, challenging our one-way view of time.
While classical physics shows no preference for time's direction, real-world phenomena like spilling milk break the symmetry, giving rise to the mysterious "arrow of time."
In open quantum systems, entropy increases in both possible directions of time, meaning disorder grows whether time moves forward or backward, according to Dr. Andrea Rocco.
Rocco compares time’s possibilities to a city's unseen traffic: we can see the roads—forward and backward—but not predict which way time will surge from any given moment.
A swinging pendulum looks the same whether time moves forward or backward, highlighting how, at microscopic levels, time's direction isn't always obvious.
Entropy’s irreversible nature is symbolized by spilled milk—it flows out but never back—demonstrating why real systems tend to show time's asymmetry in action.
The theory echoes cosmic speculations that two universes could have emerged at the Big Bang, traveling in opposite temporal directions—an idea now more mathematically plausible.
Unlike closed quantum systems, open systems interact with their environment, dissipating energy and making the passage of time—and its preferred direction—observable.
Though not about time travel, this research fundamentally reshapes how thermodynamics, quantum mechanics, and cosmology might think about time’s strange, fragile directionality.
