Quantum Shocker: Physicists find time may flow forward and backward

Time Paradox

Physicists found that in open quantum systems, two arrows of time can emerge—one shooting into the future, the other equally into the past, challenging our one-way view of time.

Symmetry Shattered

While classical physics shows no preference for time's direction, real-world phenomena like spilling milk break the symmetry, giving rise to the mysterious "arrow of time."

Twin Entropy

In open quantum systems, entropy increases in both possible directions of time, meaning disorder grows whether time moves forward or backward, according to Dr. Andrea Rocco.

Quantum Roads

Rocco compares time’s possibilities to a city's unseen traffic: we can see the roads—forward and backward—but not predict which way time will surge from any given moment.

Pendulum Illusion

A swinging pendulum looks the same whether time moves forward or backward, highlighting how, at microscopic levels, time's direction isn't always obvious.

Milk Test

Entropy’s irreversible nature is symbolized by spilled milk—it flows out but never back—demonstrating why real systems tend to show time's asymmetry in action.

Twin Universes

The theory echoes cosmic speculations that two universes could have emerged at the Big Bang, traveling in opposite temporal directions—an idea now more mathematically plausible.

Open Secrets

Unlike closed quantum systems, open systems interact with their environment, dissipating energy and making the passage of time—and its preferred direction—observable.

New Framework

Though not about time travel, this research fundamentally reshapes how thermodynamics, quantum mechanics, and cosmology might think about time’s strange, fragile directionality.

