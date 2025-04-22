Quartz Cold War?: China’s 35M-ton discovery just flipped the silicon script

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
China has unearthed 35 million metric tons of high-purity quartz (HPQ)—a material crucial for semiconductors, solar cells, and the digital future.
Representative pic
With 99.995% silicon dioxide content, this quartz hits the “4N5” standard used to create monocrystalline silicon ingots—the core of microchips and solar wafers.
The Ministry of Natural Resources now classifies HPQ as a “new mineral species,” acknowledging its strategic role in emerging tech industries.
HPQ isn’t ordinary sand—it’s ultra-refined and engineered for precision optics, electronics, and high-efficiency photovoltaic systems.
China once imported 80% of its HPQ, mostly from the U.S.—but this discovery flips the script, potentially ending a $1.5B dependency.
Experts say this quartz is vital for building a self-sustaining semiconductor supply chain, reinforcing China’s vision of tech independence.
Pilot samples have already reached 4N8 (99.998%) purity, indicating readiness for full-scale industrial use in critical manufacturing sectors.
To accelerate development, China is launching a national HPQ innovation center—uniting geologists, engineers, and materials scientists.
Officials say this move will “enhance resilience” in China's supply chains—placing HPQ alongside rare earths in national importance.