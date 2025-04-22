Quartz Cold War?: China’s 35M-ton discovery just flipped the silicon script

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

Quartz Jackpot

China has unearthed 35 million metric tons of high-purity quartz (HPQ)—a material crucial for semiconductors, solar cells, and the digital future.

Representative pic

Silicon Purity

With 99.995% silicon dioxide content, this quartz hits the “4N5” standard used to create monocrystalline silicon ingots—the core of microchips and solar wafers.

Mineral Upgrade

The Ministry of Natural Resources now classifies HPQ as a “new mineral species,” acknowledging its strategic role in emerging tech industries.

From Sand to Silicon

HPQ isn’t ordinary sand—it’s ultra-refined and engineered for precision optics, electronics, and high-efficiency photovoltaic systems.

Supply Flip

China once imported 80% of its HPQ, mostly from the U.S.—but this discovery flips the script, potentially ending a $1.5B dependency.

Tech Backbone

Experts say this quartz is vital for building a self-sustaining semiconductor supply chain, reinforcing China’s vision of tech independence.

Industrial Jumpstart

Pilot samples have already reached 4N8 (99.998%) purity, indicating readiness for full-scale industrial use in critical manufacturing sectors.

Quartz Command

To accelerate development, China is launching a national HPQ innovation center—uniting geologists, engineers, and materials scientists.

Strategic Shield

Officials say this move will “enhance resilience” in China's supply chains—placing HPQ alongside rare earths in national importance.
