‘Radar can’t see this’: All about Iran’s hypersonic glide weapon that slipped past Israel

Iran’s Fattah-1 doesn’t just move fast—it vanishes mid-air. At Mach 15, it generates a plasma shield that blinds radar, turning missile defense into blindfolded guesswork.
These aren’t old-school rockets. With hypersonic glide vehicles, Iran’s missiles can shift course mid-flight—ducking, weaving, and outmaneuvering Israel’s billion-dollar shields.
Fattah-1 hits at over 15,000 km/h—too fast for Iron Dome’s split-second tracking algorithms. It’s not just speed; it’s unpredictability that breaks through.
Iran floods Israel’s defenses: hypersonic missiles up front, swarms of drones and older rockets behind. The goal? Saturate, confuse, and deplete all interceptors in minutes.
Once hailed as near-impenetrable, Israel’s Iron Dome now shows stress fractures. Interception rates have dropped from 90% to 65%—a seismic shift in deterrence math.
Designed for mid-range threats, systems like David’s Sling weren’t built for missiles that think like fighter jets. Hypersonics are rewriting what “interception” even means.
Khorramshahr-4 can hit targets 2,000 km away with precision. That puts U.S. bases, Gulf allies, and Europe’s edge in range—and radically shifts threat geography.
It’s not just hardware—it’s psychology. Israeli command centers now face split-second decisions with incomplete data. Every alert could be real—or a decoy.
The era of predictable missile arcs is over. Hypersonics mark a generational leap—and Iran just became the first regional power to deploy them in live combat.
