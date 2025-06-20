‘Radar can’t see this’: All about Iran’s hypersonic glide weapon that slipped past Israel

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Plasma Cloak

Iran’s Fattah-1 doesn’t just move fast—it vanishes mid-air. At Mach 15, it generates a plasma shield that blinds radar, turning missile defense into blindfolded guesswork.

Curveball Killers

These aren’t old-school rockets. With hypersonic glide vehicles, Iran’s missiles can shift course mid-flight—ducking, weaving, and outmaneuvering Israel’s billion-dollar shields.

Mach Shock

Fattah-1 hits at over 15,000 km/h—too fast for Iron Dome’s split-second tracking algorithms. It’s not just speed; it’s unpredictability that breaks through.

Swarm Tactic

Iran floods Israel’s defenses: hypersonic missiles up front, swarms of drones and older rockets behind. The goal? Saturate, confuse, and deplete all interceptors in minutes.

Iron Dome Cracks

Once hailed as near-impenetrable, Israel’s Iron Dome now shows stress fractures. Interception rates have dropped from 90% to 65%—a seismic shift in deterrence math.

David’s Sling Strained

Designed for mid-range threats, systems like David’s Sling weren’t built for missiles that think like fighter jets. Hypersonics are rewriting what “interception” even means.

Strategic Shockwave

Khorramshahr-4 can hit targets 2,000 km away with precision. That puts U.S. bases, Gulf allies, and Europe’s edge in range—and radically shifts threat geography.

Defense Overload

It’s not just hardware—it’s psychology. Israeli command centers now face split-second decisions with incomplete data. Every alert could be real—or a decoy.

Era Over

The era of predictable missile arcs is over. Hypersonics mark a generational leap—and Iran just became the first regional power to deploy them in live combat.

Representative pic
Related Stories

'1 in 79 million': India’s lottery system is a mathematical mirage ‘His mom unclogged drains’: How Vikas Khanna cooked his way to a Michelin Star This is what ChatGPT is doing to your brain: MIT scans reveal a terrifying truth ‘The boy from Barabanki’: The surprising Indian connection behind Iran’s most powerful man