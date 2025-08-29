Radar can't see this: China creates a cloak that can make drones vanish mid-flight

Chinese scientists claim to have built a stealth cloak that can hide flying drones in real time—even across air, water, and land.

Cloaked and loaded

Armed with AI, China’s new invisibility tech dynamically adapts to radar waves—making drones vanish without a trace.

Beyond F-35

Unlike U.S. stealth fighters that absorb radar, China’s new metamaterial cloak bends radar waves entirely around the aircraft.

Lab to battlefield

Zhejiang University’s cloak tech isn’t theory—it’s being tested for deployment on China's growing drone swarms.

Ghost swarm

Imagine 100 cloaked drones approaching undetected. That’s the military edge this tech could deliver.

AI-powered vanish

Smart sensors on the drone detect radar type and frequency—then morph the cloak in real time, like a digital chameleon.

Stealth leap

America’s F-22 and F-35 still reflect long-range radar. China’s design aims for invisibility across all frequencies.

Shadow race

China isn’t alone—U.S., U.K., and Canada have made metalens breakthroughs. But none have field-tested them like this.

The real Star Trek

This isn’t sci-fi anymore: scientists have achieved invisibility levels of 90% electric field match with the environment.
