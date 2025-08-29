Radar can't see this: China creates a cloak that can make drones vanish mid-flight

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Chinese scientists claim to have built a stealth cloak that can hide flying drones in real time—even across air, water, and land.
Armed with AI, China’s new invisibility tech dynamically adapts to radar waves—making drones vanish without a trace.
Unlike U.S. stealth fighters that absorb radar, China’s new metamaterial cloak bends radar waves entirely around the aircraft.
Zhejiang University’s cloak tech isn’t theory—it’s being tested for deployment on China's growing drone swarms.
Imagine 100 cloaked drones approaching undetected. That’s the military edge this tech could deliver.
Representative pic
Smart sensors on the drone detect radar type and frequency—then morph the cloak in real time, like a digital chameleon.
America’s F-22 and F-35 still reflect long-range radar. China’s design aims for invisibility across all frequencies.
China isn’t alone—U.S., U.K., and Canada have made metalens breakthroughs. But none have field-tested them like this.
This isn’t sci-fi anymore: scientists have achieved invisibility levels of 90% electric field match with the environment.