‘Radiation, bone loss and blindness’: The price of Sunita Williams’ space nightmare

After 286 days in space, Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore now face a grueling rehabilitation. Experts say it could take over a year for them to fully regain their strength and mobility.
NASA estimates they may have lost up to 50% of their muscle mass and 20% of their bone density. Walking again will take weeks, and some bone loss may be permanent.
Returning to Earth’s gravity after months in space is like wearing a lead suit. Williams and Wilmore had to be carried out of the capsule, unable to stand on their own.
Without gravity, their hearts didn’t have to work as hard. Now, their cardiovascular systems must relearn how to pump blood properly, leaving them at risk for dizziness and fainting.
In nine months, they absorbed years’ worth of radiation. Experts warn this could increase their cancer risk and damage their nervous systems, making long-term effects unpredictable.
Space travel can warp the shape of the eye and lead to long-term vision problems. Some astronauts never fully regain their sight after extended missions.
Astronauts’ skin thins by 20% in space, making them prone to rashes and slow-healing wounds. The immune system also weakens, leaving them vulnerable to infections.
Microgravity alters balance, coordination, and even brain function. Recovery involves relearning how to walk, move, and react to normal Earth conditions.
Even after months of rehab, Williams and Wilmore may never fully recover. Space travel takes a permanent toll, raising concerns for future missions to the Moon and Mars.