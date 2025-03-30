'Rare Einstein Ring captured': James Webb just unlocked a secret of the early universe

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

Cosmic Illusion

JWST captured a nearly perfect Einstein ring—an ultra-rare gravitational lens that bends starlight into a glowing cosmic circle.

Light Twisted

This illusion occurs when a massive foreground galaxy warps space, bending light from a more distant galaxy into a ring.

Gravity Lens

It’s a real-life echo of Einstein’s 1915 theory—space isn’t just a backdrop, it warps under weight, twisting light like liquid.

Representative pic

Perfect Alignment

Such rings form only when Earth, the massive lensing galaxy, and the distant source galaxy line up almost exactly.

Representative pic

Cluster Focus

The ring wraps around an elliptical galaxy in cluster SMACSJ0028.2-7537, located in the Hydrus constellation.

Representative pic

Infrared Vision

Captured by JWST’s NIRCam, the image also combines Hubble data, revealing gas trails and star clusters inside the distorted galaxy.

Time Machine

The lens acts as a cosmic magnifier, allowing us to see galaxies that formed not long after the Big Bang—otherwise invisible to telescopes.

Representative pic

Dark Matter Map

By studying how light is bent, scientists can trace the invisible mass—dark matter—that shapes the universe’s hidden skeleton.

Representative pic

Natural Lab

Einstein rings aren’t just beautiful—they’re deep-space labs helping astronomers study black holes, dark matter, and the fabric of spacetime itself.
Related Stories

Did life die or hide? Venus’s lost oceans and a new equation stir a cosmic whodunnit 'Brace for T CrB': Doomed vampire star could explode any night now 'Earth's third force found': NASA finds a 0.55-volt field driving space escape ‘Water only, full reset’: What skipping food for 3 days does to your body