'Rare Einstein Ring captured': James Webb just unlocked a secret of the early universe

JWST captured a nearly perfect Einstein ring—an ultra-rare gravitational lens that bends starlight into a glowing cosmic circle.
This illusion occurs when a massive foreground galaxy warps space, bending light from a more distant galaxy into a ring.
It’s a real-life echo of Einstein’s 1915 theory—space isn’t just a backdrop, it warps under weight, twisting light like liquid.
Such rings form only when Earth, the massive lensing galaxy, and the distant source galaxy line up almost exactly.
The ring wraps around an elliptical galaxy in cluster SMACSJ0028.2-7537, located in the Hydrus constellation.
Captured by JWST’s NIRCam, the image also combines Hubble data, revealing gas trails and star clusters inside the distorted galaxy.
The lens acts as a cosmic magnifier, allowing us to see galaxies that formed not long after the Big Bang—otherwise invisible to telescopes.
By studying how light is bent, scientists can trace the invisible mass—dark matter—that shapes the universe’s hidden skeleton.
Einstein rings aren’t just beautiful—they’re deep-space labs helping astronomers study black holes, dark matter, and the fabric of spacetime itself.