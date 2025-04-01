Ratan Tata’s ₹3,800 crore gift: Friends and pets inherit what family didn’t expect

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

Legacy Redirected

Ratan Tata left ₹3,800 crore—mostly Tata Sons shares—to two philanthropic arms for social good. Experts call it one of India's largest personal wealth redirections for charity.

Sisters Remembered

A third of Tata's ₹800 crore in personal assets—FDs, watches, and art—go to his half-sisters Shireen and Deanna, reflecting deep familial ties often kept away from public view.

Credit: Tata Trusts Horizons

Loyalty Rewarded

Mohini Dutta, a trusted former employee and confidante, inherits another third of Tata’s personal fortune—showcasing how loyalty can outlast boardroom bonds.

Guns and Bond

Close friend Mehli Mistry receives Tata’s cherished Alibaug bungalow and three classic guns—symbolizing a friendship forged in shared memories and mutual respect.

Representative pic

Pets Protected

In a tender gesture, a ₹12 lakh trust will fund quarterly care for Tata’s beloved dogs—₹30,000 each. He believed pets were family, not just companions.

Debt Forgiven

Tata waived student and education loans for aide Shantanu Naidu and neighbor Jake Malite—a final act of generosity from a mentor who uplifted quietly.

Heir Preserved

Brother Jimmy Tata inherits part of the Juhu home and vintage silver—carrying on a legacy housed in memories and the walls of their shared heritage.

Hidden Fortune

₹40 crore in foreign assets—from Seychelles plots to U.S. stocks—highlighted a quiet global footprint. According to Economic Times, these form a subtle but significant chunk of the estate.

Final Codicil

A fourth codicil ensures unlisted shares and unclaimed assets split equally between Tata's two charitable entities—showing his foresight even in unseen corners of wealth.

Representative pic
Related Stories

Pharaoh vs. Sun: 2471 B.C. blackout may have shattered Egypt’s ancient cult ‘Nikhil Kamath’s superfood bet’: Why makhana is a goldmine waiting to be built 'Gaia’s 12-year mission ends': The space telescope that rewrote the galaxy goes silent 'Rare Einstein Ring captured': James Webb just unlocked a secret of the early universe