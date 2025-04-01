Ratan Tata’s ₹3,800 crore gift: Friends and pets inherit what family didn’t expect

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Ratan Tata left ₹3,800 crore—mostly Tata Sons shares—to two philanthropic arms for social good. Experts call it one of India's largest personal wealth redirections for charity.
A third of Tata's ₹800 crore in personal assets—FDs, watches, and art—go to his half-sisters Shireen and Deanna, reflecting deep familial ties often kept away from public view.
Mohini Dutta, a trusted former employee and confidante, inherits another third of Tata’s personal fortune—showcasing how loyalty can outlast boardroom bonds.
Close friend Mehli Mistry receives Tata’s cherished Alibaug bungalow and three classic guns—symbolizing a friendship forged in shared memories and mutual respect.
In a tender gesture, a ₹12 lakh trust will fund quarterly care for Tata’s beloved dogs—₹30,000 each. He believed pets were family, not just companions.
Tata waived student and education loans for aide Shantanu Naidu and neighbor Jake Malite—a final act of generosity from a mentor who uplifted quietly.
Brother Jimmy Tata inherits part of the Juhu home and vintage silver—carrying on a legacy housed in memories and the walls of their shared heritage.
₹40 crore in foreign assets—from Seychelles plots to U.S. stocks—highlighted a quiet global footprint. According to Economic Times, these form a subtle but significant chunk of the estate.
A fourth codicil ensures unlisted shares and unclaimed assets split equally between Tata's two charitable entities—showing his foresight even in unseen corners of wealth.
