‘Red pill, 100, kidney bean’: Netflix’s Adolescence reveals sinister emojis parents should know

Experts warn parents about secret emoji codes linked to incel culture, drugs, and sexting. Netflix’s Adolescence highlights their hidden meanings in a shocking storyline.
The red pill, 100, and kidney bean emojis are being used by radicalized groups online. These symbols can signal dangerous misogynistic beliefs or extremist ideology.
Different heart emojis aren’t just about love. Purple means lust, yellow means interest, and pink signals attraction without sex. Teens use them as secret relationship codes.
Dealers and buyers use emojis to disguise drug talk. Snowflakes = cocaine, balloons = nitrous oxide, and horses = ketamine. Police say these symbols appear in teen messages.
Certain emojis have sexual meanings in teen conversations. Eggplants, peaches, cherries, and sweat droplets are commonly used in explicit messages.
Netflix’s Adolescence shows how emojis can be used to label someone as an incel. The dynamite emoji represents an “exploding red pill,” meaning extreme misogynistic beliefs.
Facial expression emojis also carry hidden meanings. The clown emoji signals feeling foolish, while the side-eye emoji can mean nudes are being shared.
Experts say trust and communication are key. Parents should be aware of emoji slang but avoid spying on their kids, as it could push them toward riskier online behavior.
This is more than fiction—police confirm that online predators and extremist groups use emoji codes to target vulnerable teens. Awareness could help prevent real-life tragedies.