‘Rejected in 2019, champion in 2025’: How Kushal ‘Gullu’ Tanwar flipped the Roadies script

Gurgaon Grit

Born in the lanes of Gurugram, Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu fought past rejections, cafe failures, and anonymity to become India’s newest reality TV icon. From hotel trainee to Roadies champ—his rise is pure hustle.

Stage Flop

Before fame, Gullu’s first dream fizzled—a small cafe he co-founded shuttered within months. But that flop taught him to pivot, setting the stage for his YouTube glow-up and Roadies glory.

Wildcard Shock

In 2019, Roadies said no. In 2025, Gullu came back as a wildcard—and stole the entire season. The underdog didn’t just survive MTV’s battleground, he owned it.

Camera Clicks

Armed with just a phone and a grin, Gullu turned to content creation in 2024. His humor struck a chord, and soon, his village-style swagger began racking up thousands of views.

Hotel Hustler

With a degree in hotel management and stints at Radisson and Knight Rider Junction, Gullu knows service inside out. His grind in the hospitality world shaped his work ethic and grit.

Solo Climb

No big surname. No sugarcoating. Gullu openly shares his loneliness and rejection scars—making his Roadies win not just a title, but a triumph over silence.

Gang Elvish

In a twist of fate, Gullu joined Elvish Yadav’s gang on Roadies XX—turning a wildcard ticket into a ₹10 lakh win and a brand-new Hero Karizma. Loyalty, luck, and lethal instincts paid off.

Haryana’s Humorist

His raw, rustic comedy—sprinkled with Jat energy and Instagram edits—hits hard. Gullu’s relatability isn’t manufactured; it’s rooted in every chai stall and by-lane of Haryana.

Next Chapter

With digital clout rising and reality TV behind him, the question now is—what’s next for Gullu? Acting, hosting, or building his brand empire? The internet’s watching.

