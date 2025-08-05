Retirees vs. Robots: Who will run China in 2035?

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
China’s young women are opting out of motherhood—not in rebellion, but in resignation. Soaring costs, relentless work culture, and a dim economic outlook have led to a silent, defiant demographic freeze.
Over 310 million Chinese are now 60+. By 2035, that number could hit 400 million. Hospitals, pensions, and families are bracing for an elderquake that could reshape the entire social fabric.
In cities like Beijing and Shanghai, entire preschool centers have shut down from lack of toddlers. Teachers are being laid off—not due to funding cuts, but because there are simply no kids to teach.
China’s population has dropped for the third straight year—down 1.39 million in 2024. For a country built on scale, this isn’t just a stat; it’s a seismic shift in national identity.
At 1.01 children per woman, China's fertility rate is now among the lowest on Earth. Even Japan, infamous for its aging crisis, is doing better. And yet, policies keep falling flat.
From tax breaks to free preschools to the three-child push, Beijing has gone from policing births to pleading for them. But the youth, disillusioned and overworked, aren’t budging.
Younger generations face the brutal "996" work schedule—9 a.m. to 9 p.m., six days a week. Who has time—or energy—for babies? In China's grind culture, the cradle is collateral damage.
A rising tide of “empty nest youth” is choosing solitude over family. As marriage and childbearing fall out of fashion, a new generation is quietly redefining adulthood—and turning tradition on its head.
With fewer workers and more retirees, China's economic engine is stalling. Analysts warn that innovation, productivity, and growth are all at risk as the demographic cliff looms larger.