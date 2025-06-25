‘Richer than Ranbir, Amir’: This actor quit Bollywood after 2 films, now runs an ₹8,500 cr empire

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Images :  Instagram/girishkumart

Star Vanishes

In a decade bursting with breakout stars, one actor quietly disappeared. Girish Kumar had the looks, the launch, and the legacy—but then he ghosted the screen for good.

Millionaire Exit

While his peers chased stardom, Girish Kumar made a radical move—quitting acting after just two films. Today, he’s worth more than most leading men.

Music Mogul

From romantic leads to revenue sheets, Girish now pulls strings as COO of Tips Industries—a music behemoth with an ₹8,533 crore market cap.

One-Hit Wonder?

His debut film Ramaiya Vastavaiya didn’t shatter records, but it made him a heartthrob. Then came Loveshhuda, a flop—and silence.

Nepotism Twist

Son of producer Kumar Taurani, Girish didn’t just inherit fame—he inherited the business. And he’s turning it into a financial powerhouse.

Richer Than Ranbir

His current net worth? ₹2,164 crore—outpacing Ranveer, Varun, and even Aamir Khan. All without needing a single blockbuster.

Corporate Rebirth

Girish now works behind the scenes, managing a company that licenses the very songs Bollywood stars dance to on-screen.

Low-Key Life

He’s married to his childhood sweetheart, raising a family, and running a legacy—while never once chasing paparazzi.

The Quiet Climb

No controversies, no comeback announcements—just quiet, calculated growth in one of India’s most profitable entertainment sectors.
Related Stories

Earth’s Hidden Engine: Scientists just cracked a terrifying mystery beneath planet's crust Earth’s days are shrinking: What happens when the planet outpaces our clocks 9 shocking changes in the Harry Potter reboot. No.3 will divide fans Inside America’s $2 billion bomber jet: B2, a flying bedroom With nuclear teeth