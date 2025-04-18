'Robots, radiation, and a pit stop to Mars': NASA’s Gateway is no ordinary space station

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
NASA’s Gateway station will orbit the Moon, acting as a launchpad for deep space missions and a science lab for Artemis astronauts.
The HALO habitat, built in Italy, is nearly complete and heading to the U.S. for final assembly before its lunar debut on Artemis IV.
Partners from ESA, JAXA, CSA, and the UAE are contributing robotics, life support, and docking systems to shape the future of lunar exploration.
ESA’s Lunar Link system will enable high-speed comms between Gateway and the Moon, crucial for coordinating surface missions.
Three radiation experiments will launch aboard Gateway to study solar flares and cosmic rays’ effects on astronauts and spacecraft.
Maxar is assembling the Power and Propulsion Element—set to be the most powerful solar electric spacecraft ever built.
Gateway will host astronauts during Artemis IV and beyond, with living quarters, workstations, and mission prep zones for Moonwalks.
The I-Hab module from ESA will expand living space and is being tailored for human factors—tested by astronauts inside mockups.
Gateway is more than a lunar outpost—it’s a stepping stone to Mars, where NASA will test how humans endure deep space for months.