Rolls-Royce at half price? These luxury cars are now within reach for Indians

Massive Duty Cut

The India-UK FTA slashes import duties on fully built British luxury cars from 100–125% to just 10%. This is the single biggest reason behind the dramatic price drops.

Tax Layering Still Applies

Even after the duty cut, cars will attract GST and countervailing duties. But overall, prices are expected to fall by 40–50%, making British luxury cars much more accessible.

Rolls-Royce Reimagined

A Rolls-Royce Cullinan, once priced at ₹12.25 crore, could now start around ₹5.3 crore — a staggering ₹6.95 crore saved. Ultra-luxury just came closer.

Bentley Goes Downmarket (Kind Of)

Bentley Bentayga’s price is set to plummet from ₹4.10 crore to ₹2.25 crore. That’s ₹1.85 crore off, turning heads in India’s premium SUV market.

Aston Martin’s Big Drop

The iconic Vanquish will cost nearly ₹4 crore less, dropping from ₹8.85 crore to ₹4.86 crore. For many, that’s the price of an apartment saved.

Range Rover for Less

The Range Rover Sport, once ₹1.64 crore, could now be yours for ₹80 lakh. An ₹84 lakh reduction makes it a serious value contender in the luxury SUV segment.

Defender Discount with a Twist

The Land Rover Defender is expected to get ₹20 lakh+ cheaper. However, final savings will depend on how much is locally assembled and dealer pricing strategies.

McLaren’s Price Shock

The McLaren GT might drop from ₹4.99 crore to around ₹2.5 crore. For India’s performance car enthusiasts, that’s a game-changing ₹2.5 crore saving.

Caveat: Limited Quota Applies

There’s a catch—these duty benefits are capped under an annual quota. Once exhausted, new imports could revert to higher duties. Early buyers benefit the most.
