'Rs 1 lakh startup': How to make ₹60,000 a month tax-free income from your terrace

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
With just 500–1,000 sq. ft., you can grow tomatoes, spinach, brinjals, strawberries, and even saffron — right above your head, no farmland needed.
Starting costs can be as low as ₹5,000, with a full-fledged setup under ₹1 lakh covering pots, grow bags, soil, seeds, compost bins, and drip lines.
Vertical gardening racks and trellises turn tiny spaces into crop powerhouses, letting you double or triple yields without expanding sideways.
Turning kitchen waste into compost saves thousands yearly on fertilizers, cuts waste disposal needs, and strengthens soil naturally for richer harvests.
Low-cost drip irrigation and simple rainwater harvesting maximize water use, keeping your terrace farm lush without ballooning your utility bills.
Selling homegrown, pesticide-free produce locally can earn ₹5,000–₹60,000 a month — and as long as it’s small-scale and unregistered, this income stays tax-free.
Cities crave clean food: selling to neighbors, boutique markets, or via social media means faster sales and better margins for urban farmers.
Even if you don’t sell a single leaf, you save ₹2,000–₹5,000 monthly by growing your own herbs, fruits, and veggies — cutting grocery bills naturally.
Once you master it, you can expand into seedlings, compost sales, workshops, and online kits, turning a simple hobby into a full-fledged income stream.