Rs 13 and a dead father: The tragic legacy of India’s first celebrity hairstylist

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

Flop Fallout

In Bollywood, one box office flop can exile you overnight. Celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim reveals how stars vanish the moment you're no longer a hit.

Legacy Cut

He was only nine when his father, hairstylist to Bruce Lee and Amitabh Bachchan, died mid-shoot. What followed wasn’t tribute — it was abandonment.

Rs 13

After styling legends, his father died with just ₹13 to his name. Aalim’s journey began not with scissors, but with hunger and humiliation.

Star Silence

The same actors who once crowded their home for makeovers disappeared when tragedy struck. Aalim’s mother begged. Most didn’t answer.

Mard Moment

While working on Mard, Bachchan urged Aalim’s father to seek medical help. He died the next day — a scene more poignant than the film itself.

Salon of Scars

Aalim’s salon empire wasn’t inherited — it was clawed out of pain, rejection, and an industry that only loves you when you’re trending.

Icon, Forgotten

His father styled the biggest names of the '70s, but Bollywood has a short memory. Even legends can fade from reels and real life.

Hair and Hunger

Before styling Ranbir and Hrithik, Aalim was a boy with no mentors, no money, and a mission — to make sure his father’s name wasn’t lost.

Pretty Faces, Cold Hearts

“They’ll party with you but never stand by you,” Aalim says of Bollywood’s elite — a world of glam where loyalty dies faster than box office buzz.
Related Stories

₹10,000 for setting up, ₹10 lakh in revenue: The real numbers behind baby cartoons on YouTube Middle-class meltdown? Why white-collar India faces a brutal decade ahead 'Are we trapped in a black hole?': New data suggests reality isn't what we thought 43°C and falling: Could heat and fresh parts doom a Dreamliner?