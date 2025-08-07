Rs 20,000 to fix a collar: Inside the absurd economy of celebrity entourages

Rs 20,000 Collar

One costume designer billed Rs 20K to fix an actor’s collar. Yes—just the collar. Theatrics aside, producers say it’s death by a thousand (very expensive) cuts.

Irritation Value

They don’t touch the script, yet they derail the shoot. The entourage brings not talent—but tension, chaos, and clutter to every film set they step on.

8 for One

A single actor flew in with nine people—for a brief appearance. Hairdresser, social media manager, photographer, two bouncers—even though security was already provided.

Spot Boy Surge

In 2024, spot boys for top stars were reportedly charging ₹25,000 per day. Not for acting, not for directing—just for being part of the inner circle.

Powerless, Priceless

They can’t ruin a film creatively, but they bleed budgets dry. Entourages don’t shape stories—but they reshape balance sheets.

Stylist Shock

A-list stylists have started charging ₹1 lakh per day. That’s more than most screenwriters, editors, or even supporting actors get in weeks.

Producer Pushback

Some insiders say the only fix is collective resistance. Producers must unite—or keep shelling out for inflated egos and redundant roles.

Status Symbol Spiral

Entourages have become fashion statements. It’s not about function—it’s about flaunting power, privilege, and being ‘seen’ with the right people.

Money matters

When glam squads earn more than writers, we’ve lost the plot. Even industry veterans say the imbalance is absurd—and dangerous for cinema’s soul.
