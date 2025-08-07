Rs 20,000 to fix a collar: Inside the absurd economy of celebrity entourages

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
One costume designer billed Rs 20K to fix an actor’s collar. Yes—just the collar. Theatrics aside, producers say it’s death by a thousand (very expensive) cuts.
They don’t touch the script, yet they derail the shoot. The entourage brings not talent—but tension, chaos, and clutter to every film set they step on.
A single actor flew in with nine people—for a brief appearance. Hairdresser, social media manager, photographer, two bouncers—even though security was already provided.
In 2024, spot boys for top stars were reportedly charging ₹25,000 per day. Not for acting, not for directing—just for being part of the inner circle.
They can’t ruin a film creatively, but they bleed budgets dry. Entourages don’t shape stories—but they reshape balance sheets.
A-list stylists have started charging ₹1 lakh per day. That’s more than most screenwriters, editors, or even supporting actors get in weeks.
Some insiders say the only fix is collective resistance. Producers must unite—or keep shelling out for inflated egos and redundant roles.
Entourages have become fashion statements. It’s not about function—it’s about flaunting power, privilege, and being ‘seen’ with the right people.
When glam squads earn more than writers, we’ve lost the plot. Even industry veterans say the imbalance is absurd—and dangerous for cinema’s soul.