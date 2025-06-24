Sabotage in ISS?: Unexplained holes on space station raise fears of something sinister

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Cosmonauts inspecting a leaking ISS radiator found something eerie—holes with “even edges,” like they were drilled. But who—or what—made them?
When ammonia began leaking during the repair, a cosmonaut’s tether got contaminated. The solution? Cut it loose and leave it in space.
The holes weren’t random. They were precise, oddly spaced, and numerous—enough to raise alarms in Moscow. Is this sabotage… or something stranger?
As valves were sealed, a blob of ammonia formed outside the ISS. Floating and deadly, it forced real-time decisions that could’ve endangered lives.
The radiator wasn’t just a spare part—it regulates temperature in the Nauka module. A breakdown could risk the safety of the entire crew.
Oleg Kononenko’s real-time report of the holes—live to mission control—was calm but chilling. It was clear something was seriously off.
Engineers are stumped: Was this damage due to wear and tear, or a deliberate act? Investigations are ongoing, with no clear culprit yet.
The ISS has faced wear, collisions, and leaks before—but never this kind of orderly chaos. These holes may change how we secure spacecraft.
What began as a standard EVA turned into a high-stakes mystery. The cosmonauts returned safely—but the questions still orbit overhead.