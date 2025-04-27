'Sacred secrets': Why Brihadeeswarar Temple’s tower casts no shadow

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Brihadeeswarar Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, stands as a monumental tribute to Chola dynasty brilliance, blending architectural mastery with enduring spiritual power.
The vimana soars 66 meters high, capped by an 80-ton granite stone; how ancient engineers lifted it without modern machinery still baffles scientists today.
At noon during equinoxes, the towering vimana mysteriously casts no shadow on the ground, a phenomenon that continues to puzzle visitors and researchers alike.
A colossal Nandi bull, carved from a single granite block, guards the temple entrance, standing 13 feet long and 9 feet tall, symbolizing divine strength and devotion.
Inside the sanctum lies one of India’s largest Shiva lingams, a 20-ton monolithic wonder that anchors the temple’s spiritual and architectural magnificence.
Built without cement or mortar, the temple’s granite blocks interlock perfectly, showcasing an ancient engineering marvel that has stood strong for over a millennium.
The temple’s frescoes, crafted from natural dyes of flowers and spices, retain vibrant hues even after a thousand years, stunning art historians and conservationists.
Sculptures on the temple walls capture 81 classical Bharatanatyam dance postures, immortalizing Tamil Nadu’s rich artistic traditions in breathtaking stone detail.
Sealed underground passages beneath the temple hint at secret royal escape routes, adding layers of mystery to this already awe-inspiring sacred site.