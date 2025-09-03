Sadhguru’s rulebook: The 10 inner shifts that might rattle your comfort zone

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Mortality Check

Each birthday isn’t just cake and candles—it’s a silent countdown. Sadhguru’s stark reminder: time is your most precious currency, and it’s slipping through your fingers whether you notice or not.

Judgment Detox

What if your biggest relationship block isn't others—but your own labels? Seeing people as they are, not through mental projections, might be the spiritual shortcut you never knew you needed.

Self-Surgery

Snip. Just one internal habit, belief, or identity you quietly despise—gone. Sadhguru urges this ruthless minimalism of the self, and the ripple effect might just reshape your whole vibe.

Compulsion Trap

Are you choosing, or reacting? That coffee, that scroll, that snide comment—what if it’s all on autopilot? This teaching confronts the illusion of free will and invites you to wake up mid-act.

Hostile Grace

Can you smile at what repels you? One of Sadhguru’s most counterintuitive practices: spend time—joyfully—with what you loathe. Grace, it turns out, thrives in awkward, unwilling places.

Radical Ownership

No more blaming timelines, parents, or Mercury retrogrades. Sadhguru’s doctrine of total responsibility is both brutal and liberating—and may be the fastest path to real inner power.

Confidence Scam

Confidence may be conning you. Without clarity, it’s just ego in a tux. Sadhguru slices through self-help tropes with a sharper tool: precise awareness over puffed-up belief.

Mind Mirage

Your thoughts aren’t sacred—they’re just echoes of old inputs. Sadhguru’s advice? Stop worshiping your mental noise and start observing it like background static.

Joy Muscle

Happiness isn’t an outcome—it’s a skill. And like any muscle, joy needs daily reps. Sadhguru frames celebration not as indulgence, but as discipline. Yes, joy takes work.
