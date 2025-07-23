Saiyaara shows Alzheimer’s at 22: Is it really possible? Here’s what we know

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
When Bollywood meets brain fog, expect drama. Saiyaara shows a 22-year-old losing her memory after fainting—only, that’s not how Alzheimer’s really works. Doctors say it’s medically murky, at best.
In a dramatic twist, Vaani forgets six months of her life after bumping into her ex. Real experts say Alzheimer’s isn’t triggered like that—but heartbreak sure makes for better cinema.
She’s 22. Diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s. Sounds gripping, right? But in the real world, neurologists say that scenario is almost unheard of—unless genetics or fiction are involved.
Memory loss and mystery make for compelling love stories. But Saiyaara’s cinematic depiction of Alzheimer’s skips the science for speed—and sentiment.
Vaani forgets her brother’s age and the current date—within minutes of fainting. Real Alzheimer’s unfolds slowly, not like a soap opera cliffhanger.
From dizziness to unconsciousness, the film blends medical symptoms with dramatic convenience. Actual Alzheimer’s symptoms are subtle, cumulative, and rarely so sudden.
Real dementia develops over years. Saiyaara compresses it into weeks. It’s not wrong to dramatize, but don’t mistake it for a documentary.
Vaani’s illness redefines her love story—but also risks misinforming audiences. What begins as awareness-raising becomes an emotional sleight of hand.
Despite its flaws, Saiyaara cracks open a vital conversation: memory loss in young adults. Not common, not typical—but now finally being talked about.