Saiyaara shows Alzheimer’s at 22: Is it really possible? Here’s what we know

Masala Memory

When Bollywood meets brain fog, expect drama. Saiyaara shows a 22-year-old losing her memory after fainting—only, that’s not how Alzheimer’s really works. Doctors say it’s medically murky, at best.

Shock Therapy

In a dramatic twist, Vaani forgets six months of her life after bumping into her ex. Real experts say Alzheimer’s isn’t triggered like that—but heartbreak sure makes for better cinema.

Youthful Blur

She’s 22. Diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s. Sounds gripping, right? But in the real world, neurologists say that scenario is almost unheard of—unless genetics or fiction are involved.

Romanticized Fog

Memory loss and mystery make for compelling love stories. But Saiyaara’s cinematic depiction of Alzheimer’s skips the science for speed—and sentiment.

Forgetful Fiction

Vaani forgets her brother’s age and the current date—within minutes of fainting. Real Alzheimer’s unfolds slowly, not like a soap opera cliffhanger.

Scripted Science

From dizziness to unconsciousness, the film blends medical symptoms with dramatic convenience. Actual Alzheimer’s symptoms are subtle, cumulative, and rarely so sudden.

Cinematic Shortcut

Real dementia develops over years. Saiyaara compresses it into weeks. It’s not wrong to dramatize, but don’t mistake it for a documentary.

Emotional Hijack

Vaani’s illness redefines her love story—but also risks misinforming audiences. What begins as awareness-raising becomes an emotional sleight of hand.

Awareness Win

Despite its flaws, Saiyaara cracks open a vital conversation: memory loss in young adults. Not common, not typical—but now finally being talked about.
