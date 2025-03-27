‘Salty minerals, hidden water...’: NASA’s Curiosity just found the biggest clue of life on Mars

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
NASA’s Curiosity rover has uncovered sulfur-rich crystals inside Martian rock cracks—potential signs of ancient microbial-friendly chemistry.
Credit : NASA
These minerals likely formed in drying lake beds, pointing to past water activity—a crucial element in the search for life beyond Earth.
Credit : NASA
A NASA scientist compared the discovery to “finding an oasis in the desert.” Sulfur in this form isn’t supposed to be there—making it a scientific puzzle.
Credit : NASA
The minerals—calcium sulfate and magnesium sulfate—typically form in evaporating waters, suggesting Mars once had cycles of wet and dry periods.
Credit : NASA
The “Sulfate Unit” in Gale Crater shows signs of dramatic geologic change, including floods and shifting waters—ideal for preserving biosignatures.
Credit : NASA
On Earth, sulfur compounds sustain ecosystems in extreme places like deep-sea vents. That same chemistry on Mars sparks questions of habitability.
Credit : NASA
Gale Crater’s mineral layers point to repeated water-rock interactions over time—possibly enough to support life’s origin or survival.
Credit : NASA
This discovery narrows down the most promising areas for Mars sample return missions—especially those rich in sulfur-based minerals.
Credit : NASA
While not proof of life, these crystals could hold chemical fossils—preserving the story of ancient Mars in salt-rich stone.
Credit : NASA