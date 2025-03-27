‘Salty minerals, hidden water...’: NASA’s Curiosity just found the biggest clue of life on Mars

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Crystal Clue

NASA’s Curiosity rover has uncovered sulfur-rich crystals inside Martian rock cracks—potential signs of ancient microbial-friendly chemistry.

Credit : NASA

Water’s Trace

These minerals likely formed in drying lake beds, pointing to past water activity—a crucial element in the search for life beyond Earth.

Credit : NASA

Unexpected Find

A NASA scientist compared the discovery to “finding an oasis in the desert.” Sulfur in this form isn’t supposed to be there—making it a scientific puzzle.

Credit : NASA

Evaporative Evidence

The minerals—calcium sulfate and magnesium sulfate—typically form in evaporating waters, suggesting Mars once had cycles of wet and dry periods.

Credit : NASA

Sulfate Unit Mystery

The “Sulfate Unit” in Gale Crater shows signs of dramatic geologic change, including floods and shifting waters—ideal for preserving biosignatures.

Credit : NASA

Earth-Like Chemistry

On Earth, sulfur compounds sustain ecosystems in extreme places like deep-sea vents. That same chemistry on Mars sparks questions of habitability.

Credit : NASA

Layered Timeline

Gale Crater’s mineral layers point to repeated water-rock interactions over time—possibly enough to support life’s origin or survival.

Credit : NASA

Next Mission Target

This discovery narrows down the most promising areas for Mars sample return missions—especially those rich in sulfur-based minerals.

Credit : NASA

Life Locked in Stone?

While not proof of life, these crystals could hold chemical fossils—preserving the story of ancient Mars in salt-rich stone.

Credit : NASA
Related Stories

Secret UK project revealed: A nuclear rocket to Mars in half the time 'Neptune just got weirder': James Webb solves a 35-year-old mystery ‘No gym, no stress’: 9 small habits that can melt 5 kg in 30 days Dangerous emoji meanings exposed: Are your kids using these secret codes?