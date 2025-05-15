'Sargodha's bloody curse': India’s 2025 strike reopens a wound from 1965 for Pakistan

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
When Indian missiles cratered Pakistan's Mushaf Air Base in May 2025, old ghosts stirred. The strikes reopened the raw scar of the 1965 Sargodha raid, proving some wars never truly end.
Mushaf, once Sargodha, was the PAF’s fortress and pride. But in 2025, India shattered its aura of invincibility, proving no bastion is safe from a determined strike.
For veterans, the 2025 blitz ripped open history’s pages—recalling the IAF’s audacious 1965 daylight raid on Sargodha, once deemed an impossible mission.
In 1965, Sargodha was more than an airfield—it was Pakistan’s aerial lifeline. The IAF’s six-wave assault on September 7 aimed to sever it in one bold, daylight gamble.
At dawn, Wing Commander Om Prakash Taneja led Mystère IVas screaming low through radar and flak, blasting Sargodha’s runways, hangars, and fighters into smoke and chaos.
PAF’s F-104 Starfighters, the “Missile With a Man,” screamed into battle. But speed alone couldn’t stop India’s relentless strikes tearing into Sargodha’s heart.
In a breathtaking twist, Squadron Leader Ajjamada Boppayya Devayya, in a slower Mystère IVa, shot down a PAF Starfighter before vanishing into legend—his valor buried for decades.
Even Pakistan’s ace, Squadron Leader Muhammad Mahmood Alam, famed for his dogfights, couldn’t stop the IAF onslaught that left Sargodha battered and the PAF stunned.
In 2025, Operation Sindoor closed the circle. This time, no dogfights—only missiles in the night, pulverizing Mushaf and signaling that India’s precision now strikes from the shadows.