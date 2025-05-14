‘Satellites, submarines, secrets’: How China shadows Pakistan’s every war move

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Beijing isn’t just selling fighter jets to Pakistan—it’s crafting bespoke war packages like the J-10CE and PL-15 missiles. Analysts say these deals are as much about political signaling as battlefield advantage, with every delivery poking at India’s strategic nerves.
When Pakistani drones rain fire, Chinese satellites might be the unseen eyes. Commercial firms like MIZARVISION have been spotted overhead, raising questions about covert real-time intelligence flows fueling Islamabad’s precision strikes.
Cash-strapped but combat-ready? Thanks to China’s flexible loans and deferred payments, Pakistan keeps its arsenal sleek without breaking the bank. Critics call it a velvet trap cloaked in steel—one missile at a time.
China isn’t just selling weapons—it’s making Pakistan part of the assembly line. The co-produced JF-17 fighter jet is a flying emblem of Beijing’s tech transfer diplomacy, giving Pakistan a taste of autonomy while keeping it tethered to Chinese supply chains.
Behind Pakistan’s new missile drills are whispers of Mandarin commands. Chinese advisors train Pakistani forces in stealthy joint exercises, ensuring that Beijing’s weapons don’t just arrive—they dominate the battlespace.
At the UN, China isn’t just backing Pakistan—it’s bulldozing global censure. From Kashmir to FATF blacklists, Beijing’s diplomatic shields let Islamabad maneuver aggressively, knowing a veto-wielding friend has its back.
Analysts warn Beijing’s arms flow is less about profit and more about pinning India in a two-front vise. Pakistan becomes China’s proxy player in South Asia’s chessboard, forcing Delhi to split forces and attention.
Behind the radar blips and missile launches is an economic artery: the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. For China, supporting Pakistan isn’t charity—it’s insurance for Gwadar’s sea routes and BRI’s most volatile lifeline.
Pakistan’s growing military muscle comes with invisible handcuffs. From port access to intelligence sharing, experts say Islamabad’s increasing concessions turn it from an ally to a geopolitical pawn—trading autonomy for arsenal.