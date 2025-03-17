'Satellites without engines': How NASA’s EZIE uses space drag to study Auroras

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

Credit: NASA

Aurora Currents

NASA’s EZIE mission launches to map auroral electrojets—vast electrical currents behind the shimmering lights of Earth's polar skies during solar storms.

Credit: NASA

SpaceX Liftoff

Blasting off on a SpaceX Falcon 9, EZIE’s trio of satellites now orbits Earth, ready to unlock the secrets of space weather from above.

Credit: NASA

Orbit Dance

Three CubeSats fly in perfect formation, trailing each other minutes apart, to capture a moving map of auroral currents swirling in Earth’s upper atmosphere.

Electric Skies

Solar storms send massive energy bursts toward Earth—EZIE will measure how these create glowing auroras and powerful electrojets affecting GPS, power grids, and satellites.

Drag Control

Instead of engines, EZIE uses atmospheric drag to adjust satellite positions—an innovative method to fine-tune orbit spacing and reduce mission cost.

Storm Watchers

For 18 months, EZIE will observe how space weather evolves, providing critical insights to forecast and reduce the impacts of solar storms on modern technology.

Citizen Science

Students and teachers can join EZIE’s mission with EZIE-Mag kits—personal magnetometers to measure Earth’s magnetic currents and contribute real science data.

Unseen Forces

Though auroras light up the sky, the electrojets behind them are invisible—EZIE’s advanced sensors will reveal how these powerful currents shape our space environment.

Planetary Insights

Beyond Earth, studying electrojets helps understand magnetic environments of other planets—offering clues to space weather across the solar system and distant exoplanets.
