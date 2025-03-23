‘Saturn’s secrets reopened’: Cassini successor could dive into the abyss

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Enceladus may shoot more than vapor—its geysers hint at a subsurface ocean possibly hosting life, NASA says. Imaging these jets could decode astrobiological mysteries.
Io, Jupiter’s molten moon, draws intrigue for its relentless eruptions. Scientists say studying its fiery chaos can unlock secrets of tidal heating and planetary interiors.
A proposed Saturn Probe aims to dive into the gas giant’s clouds. NASA hopes it can reveal unknowns about chemical layers last glimpsed by Cassini in 2017.
The Lunar Geophysical Network would plant sensors across the Moon, mapping its quakes, heat, and magnetism—vital for science and future Artemis missions.
Centaur and comet missions could access primordial relics of the solar system’s youth. Studying these icy time capsules may reshape our understanding of planetary origins.
NF-5 missions will tap into advanced propulsion and adaptive payloads. Dr. Lori Glaze says this opens targets once thought unreachable, reshaping NASA’s playbook.
With NF-5 and NF-6 planning overlapping, NASA gains flexibility. Mission leads can now dream bigger, blending science depth with strategic pacing.
Each mission ties back to the Decadal Survey—a scientific community consensus guiding NASA’s priorities. It ensures the boldest ideas get backed by broad support.
NF-5 links robotic science with human exploration. By targeting the Moon alongside outer planets, it strengthens NASA’s integrated solar system vision.
